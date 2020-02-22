Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

