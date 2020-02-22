HOLD Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $826,363.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.02911261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00142589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

