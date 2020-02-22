Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Home Depot stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.30. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

