Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.