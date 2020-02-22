Honest (HNST) Price Up 64.4% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 101.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Honest has a market cap of $682,142.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Honest

Honest's total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest's official website is honestmining.com. Honest's official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

