Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Horizen has a total market cap of $97.65 million and $1.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $11.52 or 0.00119390 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00630786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00105705 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000652 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,477,738 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance, Graviex, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, DragonEX, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

