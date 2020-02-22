HorusPay (HORUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $820,303.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $820,303.00 and $45.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.02911261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00142589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.