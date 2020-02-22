HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.20

News articles about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HPQ remained flat at $C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 573,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,212. HPQ Silicon Resources has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

