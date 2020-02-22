HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $44,984.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.01082353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00051182 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00215586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004720 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

