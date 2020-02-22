Hubii Network Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.80 million and $288.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.