Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $236.02. The company had a trading volume of 246,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,896. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

