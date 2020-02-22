Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $536,157.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Hush has a total market cap of $536,157.00 and $737.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00634541 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00105033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00120352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,430,605 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

