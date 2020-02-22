Hydro Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,159.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $7,159.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

