HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $84.35 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00019579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $84.35 million and approximately $33.74 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,520,071 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Binance, EXX, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

