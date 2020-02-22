HyperExchange Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $919,429.00 and $13,366.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

