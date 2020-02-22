Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0830

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Hyperion has a total market cap of $26.29 million and $2.21 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

