I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0859 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.01081713 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,998,086 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

