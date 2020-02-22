IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total value of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

