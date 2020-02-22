iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Stock Position Reduced by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 305,342 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 614,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDL opened at $25.31 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

