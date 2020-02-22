ICON (ICX) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ICON has a total market capitalization of $208.99 million and $34.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Allbit, OOOBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,109,394 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinTiger, ABCC, Hotbit, Bitbns, COSS, Huobi, DragonEX, IDEX, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance, Rfinex, Upbit, OKEx and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.