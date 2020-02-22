Iconic Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic has a market cap of $5,112.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Iconic

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

