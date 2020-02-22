Iconiq Lab Token Price Reaches $0.26 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $195.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

