IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $214,641.00 and $124.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $107.32 or 0.01111939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.62 or 0.06546595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00061401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027620 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.