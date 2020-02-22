IDEX Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $988.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,234,804 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

