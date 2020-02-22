IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

