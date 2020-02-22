Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0305

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ignis has a market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbit, Vebitcoin and Upbit. In the last week, Ignis has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Bittrex, STEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinbit and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.