Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0693 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $87,634.00 and $116.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00051664 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.70 or 0.99862023 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071038 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,276,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,263,822 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.