ILCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $244,312.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $244,312.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Graviex, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ILCoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, IDAX, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

