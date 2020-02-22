ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.13

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000567 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,367,691 coins and its circulating supply is 17,367,693 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

