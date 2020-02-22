Incent Market Capitalization Reaches $6.03 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Incent has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $47,199.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.28 or 0.02931332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00229279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

