Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.26% of Independence Realty Trust worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 406,056 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE IRT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

