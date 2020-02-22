Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,799.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

