InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $43,253.00 and $8.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.01086697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

