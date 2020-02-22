Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,475,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

