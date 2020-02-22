Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stake Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 278,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $145.64 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $102.69 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.