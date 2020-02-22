Ink (INK) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Ink has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,980.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Exmo. In the last week, Ink has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Exmo, HitBTC, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, EXX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

