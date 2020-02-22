Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

