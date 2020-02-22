INT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $780,703.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and Allcoin. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $780,703.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00492632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.12 or 0.06621753 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

