Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $64.34. 20,688,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,921,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

