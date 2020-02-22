Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,375. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

