Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.33 ($2.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

