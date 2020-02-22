Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $85,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $5,389,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $297.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

