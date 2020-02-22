Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 840,932 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 460,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

