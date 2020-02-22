Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 22nd (AIMC, AIMT, AMCX, CDK, CDLX, COKE, CRAI, CRBP, EGRX, HLG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, February 22nd:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

