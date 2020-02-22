Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.62 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $207.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

