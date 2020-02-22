IOST Market Cap Hits $74.79 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, OKEx, Livecoin and CoinBene. During the last week, IOST has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $38.82 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00492216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.30 or 0.06629949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00060391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, DDEX, Bitkub, Binance, DigiFinex, Coineal, GOPAX, WazirX, BitMart, Bitrue, IDEX, ABCC, CoinZest, Upbit, Hotbit, IDAX, Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Koinex, Huobi, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, BitMax, Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX, Kyber Network and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.