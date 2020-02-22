IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $749.73 million and $8.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinFalcon, Ovis and Binance. During the last week, IOTA has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, FCoin, OKEx, Ovis, Exrates, Bitfinex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cobinhood, Coinone and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

