IoTeX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. IoTeX has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal and Binance. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00480780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.67 or 0.06486360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00061518 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010229 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,009,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Coineal, Bgogo, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

