Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.85.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.43. 967,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Iqvia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,680,000 after acquiring an additional 439,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after acquiring an additional 508,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

