iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 831,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 625,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period.

EFV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 445,659 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

